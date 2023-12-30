December 30, 2023

AND AFTER ALL QUEERS FOR PALESTINE HAVE DONE FOR THEM: FBI Lists San Fran as ‘Attractive Target’ for Terrorist Attack on New Year’s Eve.

But in case Fun City is feeling jealous: Authorities prepare for New Year’s Eve in Times Square and across the US as Israel-Hamas war presents elevated threats.

Fortunately though, the Biden administration is taking threats of terrorist attacks quite seriously, beginning with upping border security to the nth degree:

And by commissioning states to help as well:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll