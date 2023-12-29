INTRODUCING GLASSER’S SYLLOGISM:

All people who say that violent acts are only committed by conservatives are idiots.

All people who say that violent acts are only committed by progressives are idiots.

All people who use the words “all” or “only” are idiots.

This was inspired by dinner with some deep blue Democrats (the People’s Republic of Montclair) in which it was a “given” that conservatives are prone to violence. Rather than get into it and bring up “mostly peaceful” arson, I noticed this article from Just The News the next day.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said that on Thursday both of her daughters’ houses were “swatted,” or targeted by fake emergency calls.”

Swatting is not a joke or prank. It is designed to send an amped-up police force expecting gunfire into an unsuspecting person’s home, hoping some policeman shoots someone.