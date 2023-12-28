GREAT MOMENTS IN UN-SELFAWARENESS– Journalism Edition: I’m the first person to say that you have a right to bloviate bullsh*t. Fine.

But even understanding that The Daily Beast is about as scummy as it gets, (given that Gawker is no more), check the following phrases and you tell me if this is “reporting” or Op/ED:

“BOTTOM FEEDING”

“The MAGA network”

“The channel’s fourth-quarter primetime ratings, meanwhile, have dropped 14 percent compared to the previous quarter, though they are still up significantly compared to 2022” [Citation? Meh.]

“cartoonish pro-Trump sycophancy”

“the bottom-feeding MAGA channel”

This asshat is entirely within his rights to make such editorializations, but would somebody tell me why the slimeballs at The Daily Beast think this is “reporting” instead of editorial?

These dolts say “Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.” Am I the only one who thinks a good tip would to be stop dressing up Opinion as “news”? Go for it.

*Disclaimer: I have never represented either Newsmax nor The Daily Beast in any legal matter.*