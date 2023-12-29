JUST MSNBC THE MORAL EQUIVALENCE! Chris Matthews Says Addressing Rural Americans’ Anger Is Like ‘Fighting Terrorism.’
It never ceases to amaze me how members of the left-wing chattering class have no idea why regular folks despise them. Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews recently illustrated the type of condescending attitude towards a wide swath of Americans that is typical of progressive elites who remain insulated in their comfy echo chambers.
During a Tuesday appearance on “Morning Joe,” he chimed in on the anger displayed by rural Americans towards members of the media and liberal establishment, claiming that dealing with these individuals was somehow akin to fighting terrorists.
Matthews began his comments by pointing out that “people that didn’t go to college have a pretty good rage on their hands,” and noted that those living in rural America “are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite.”
The former MSNBC host went on to describe how rural folks feel about “those people on Saturday Night Live.”
“And the regular guy in the country goes, there they are snarling and making fun of us again. And every time we make fun of Trump, we’re making fun of them. That’s the weird… It’s a weird thing, but in a way, it’s like fighting terrorism. We think we just put the army in or Israel just puts the IDF and they’re going to solve the problem. It never solves the problem because you enrage people. And we did it with Afghanistan and we did it with Iraq. We enraged the enemy to the point where they were more fiery than ever and they hate us more than ever.”
Chris is returning to his roots (so angry over Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s, he once guest-hosted for Rush Limbaugh) by reminding those still at MSNBC that the left once again views terrorists as the good guys:
