PRESIDENT HINDENBURG RAILS AGAINST HIS PARTEIFUNKTIONÄRE IN ZEITUNGEN: Biden tells reporters to start reporting on the economy ‘the right way.’

President Joe Biden hit out against recent news coverage of his economic policies, expressing confidence in the state of the economy heading into 2024 and criticizing reporters for failing to represent the current economy in “the right way.” “All good,” Biden said in brief remarks over the weekend when asked about his outlook on the economy next year. “Take a look. Start reporting it the right way.”

Biden has been treating reporters shabbily long before his brain became tapioca. Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines to understand why they’ve taken all of his insults without pushing back over the decades. Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reported in September: Journalists Anxiously Wait For Email From Biden Administration With Today’s Instructions.