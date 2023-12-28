BENJAMIN WEINGARTEN: Here’s why Obama stepped in to save Harvard prez Claudine Gay.

But Obama’s defense of Gay almost assuredly transcends sympathy for her remarks and the students for whom she spoke, concern about Harvard’s stability or a desire to effectively defend a political ally, given Pritzker’s responsibility for Gay’s presidency.

Like l’affaire Gay broadly, Obama’s intervention should be seen as a major salvo in the broader war over diversity, equity and inclusion in America’s most influential institutions.

Obama is making a play to protect the DEI regime itself — a regime, already roiled by the backlash against wokeism and the Supreme Court’s strike against affirmative action in schools, critical to maintaining political power.

Barack Obama is the leader of the Democratic Party in everything but name and the face of our credentialed pseudo-elites.

Harvard is arguably the most prestigious university in the world.

Claudine Gay, proudly touted as Harvard’s first black and second female president, has devoted much of her career to advancing DEI and led the creation of a sprawling DEI administrative state, injecting racist “anti-racism” and anti-equality “equity” into every aspect of the school.

This parallels what Obama’s progressive successors have done to the federal government under the Biden administration.

Israel- and Jew-hatred on college campuses is a natural byproduct of DEI.

The ideology, rooted in cultural Marxism, divides the world into oppressors and oppressed, casting Judeo-Christian Western civilization and its defenders as uniquely evil and Israel, the collective Jew — a state whose modern incarnation emerged out of the Holocaust and thrived despite perpetual attempts by tyrannical Jew-hating neighbors to destroy her — as most evil of all.

DEI cloaks leftism, and its rotted and corrupted core, in race and identity to provide it a moral and virtuous veneer and make it unassailable; to organize a coalition of otherwise disparate groups; and pit them against other Americans as part of a divide-and-conquer strategy.

DEI, in short, is a tool of power and control — engendering political and ideological conformity and the mobilization and weaponization of its cadres — the left has wielded to maximum effect as it’s taken over every influential institution.

If Claudine Gay were to fall, it could topple the entire house of cards the left, led by Barack Obama, helped build.