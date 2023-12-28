SOUTHERN FRONT: ‘Projecting A Different Picture’ Won’t Solve Biden’s Border Crisis

The quote in the title receives little media and political attention. It should, for it provides a strategic insight into the Biden administration’s worst policy disasters, foreign and domestic.

I call it the Biden administration’s Afghanistan Narrative Warfare Ploy, an attempt to deceive the American people and the world, with Biden-friendly media a complicit ally in the deception.

Now the Biden administration is attempting to hide its responsibility for its policy disaster on the U.S.-Mexico border and the subsequent illegal migrant crisis.