HOLOCAUST MUSEUM WEIGHS IN AS ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP FURIOUSLY BACKTRACKS ON MUSEUM STORMING EVENT:

Contrary to popular belief, apparently there are some lines that even anti-Israel types won’t cross after all. But only when they’re shamed into doing so. As RedState previously reported, the newly formed “Doctors Against Genocide” (DAG) anti-Israel group, whose powerful allies include antisemitic members of Congress like House Hamas Caucus members Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), announced on Christmas Day of all days that it was holding a “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” event inside the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, encouraging their supporters to obtain free tickets from the museum.

Anti-Israel protesters are preparing a protest the day after tomorrow in front of the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. It’s the main institution in the U.S. studying the Holocaust a creating awareness about the genocide. These people are shameless pic.twitter.com/mfHYs4iWxH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 26, 2023

“Doctors Against Genocide,” huh?

🇸🇾 500,000 killed in Syria?

🇾🇪 380,000 killed in Yemen?

🇦🇫 240,000 killed in Afghanistan?

🇸🇩 500,000 killed in Sudan?

🇮🇶 300,000 killed in Iraq?

It's fine. No “Doctors Against Genocide” Israel 🇮🇱 defends itself against Hamas?

“Doctors Against Genocide” is formed! pic.twitter.com/2GSC2mVwlw — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 26, 2023

On the flipside, just like that, the Middle East is prepared to — at least for the moment — pretend that the Holocaust actually happened. That’s real (and likely temporary) progress, in less than a year: On Social Media, Arabs And Muslims Deny The Holocaust.