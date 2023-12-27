December 27, 2023

HOLOCAUST MUSEUM WEIGHS IN AS ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP FURIOUSLY BACKTRACKS ON MUSEUM STORMING EVENT:

Contrary to popular belief, apparently there are some lines that even anti-Israel types won’t cross after all. But only when they’re shamed into doing so.

As RedState previously reported, the newly formed “Doctors Against Genocide” (DAG) anti-Israel group, whose powerful allies include antisemitic members of Congress like House Hamas Caucus members Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), announced on Christmas Day of all days that it was holding a “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” event inside the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, encouraging their supporters to obtain free tickets from the museum.

“Doctors Against Genocide,” huh?

On the flipside, just like that, the Middle East is prepared to — at least for the moment — pretend that the Holocaust actually happened. That’s real (and likely temporary) progress, in less than a year: On Social Media, Arabs And Muslims Deny The Holocaust.

Posted at 1:22 pm by Ed Driscoll