TAKE A BOW TIKTOK: One in five young Americans has a positive view of Osama Bin Laden: Disturbing Daily Mail poll results also reveal three in 10 Gen-Zers think the views of the 9/11 mastermind were a ‘force for good.’

One in five young Americans has a positive view of 9/11 mastermind and Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, according to disturbing results of a DailyMail.com poll.

The alarming survey also found three in 10 Gen Z voters believe the views of the anti-Semitic terrorist leader who slaughtered thousands of innocent people were a ‘force for good’.

Family members of 9/11 victims said the findings are ‘horrifying’ and proof of a startling trend suggesting some in the younger generation are growing sympathetic to terrorists.

* * * * * * * *

The stunning results of DailyMail.com’s poll reveal a stark change in attitudes and follow worrying examples in recent months of younger Americans questioning Bin Laden’s evil.

In November, anti-Israel TikTok users sent Bin Laden’s 2002 ‘Letter to America’ with his justification for 9/11 viral.

Some users said their ‘eyes had been opened’ and backed his claim that the attacks were a retaliation for the U.S. supporting Israel.

In the letter he also accused the American government of spreading AIDS throughout the world and described homosexuality as ‘immoral’.