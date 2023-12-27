TAKE A BOW TIKTOK: One in five young Americans has a positive view of Osama Bin Laden: Disturbing Daily Mail poll results also reveal three in 10 Gen-Zers think the views of the 9/11 mastermind were a ‘force for good.’
One in five young Americans has a positive view of 9/11 mastermind and Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, according to disturbing results of a DailyMail.com poll.
The alarming survey also found three in 10 Gen Z voters believe the views of the anti-Semitic terrorist leader who slaughtered thousands of innocent people were a ‘force for good’.
Family members of 9/11 victims said the findings are ‘horrifying’ and proof of a startling trend suggesting some in the younger generation are growing sympathetic to terrorists.
The stunning results of DailyMail.com’s poll reveal a stark change in attitudes and follow worrying examples in recent months of younger Americans questioning Bin Laden’s evil.
In November, anti-Israel TikTok users sent Bin Laden’s 2002 ‘Letter to America’ with his justification for 9/11 viral.
Some users said their ‘eyes had been opened’ and backed his claim that the attacks were a retaliation for the U.S. supporting Israel.
In the letter he also accused the American government of spreading AIDS throughout the world and described homosexuality as ‘immoral’.
So basically, the Unabomber on steroids; as this 2021 article notes, TikTok users discovering murderous primitives for the first time isn’t all that new a development: Influencer Society and Its Future. Swallow the Ted pill on Unabomber stan TikTok.
I’m so old, I can remember last month when this tweet was satire:
Earlier: TikTok May Be A Chinese Superweapon.