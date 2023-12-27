DISSOLUTE OR DISSOLUSION?: Over at Law & Liberty, Helen Dale suggests that the universities might go the same way as England’s monasteries in the 16th century – from massively wealthy institutions to non-existent within a few years. She notes that one of the similarities is that both believed in obviously superstitious nonsense:

Claudine Gay, Elizabeth Magill, and Sally Kornbluth didn’t turn up trying to sell Elise Stefanik a piece of the True Cross or an ampoule of San Gennaro’s blood, but they may as well have. They believe things—as their testimony and behaviour both before and since shows—that are vacuous nonsense, rooted in emotionally incontinent wibble. They’ve adopted a tendentious definition of racism that blinds people to injustices against any group seen as dominant. They’ve divided the world into simplistic categories of oppressors and oppressed, of whites and people of colour, of colonisers and colonised. They’ve concluded discrimination is justified on behalf of the marginalised. They think “my truth” can be substituted for “the truth.”

