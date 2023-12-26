ROBERT SPENCER: How the Byzantines Saved Civilization. “If they had not stood as a bulwark between Western Europe and Islam for all those centuries, the jihadis would certainly have swept over all of Europe, and the civilization that gave the world ideas that are now widely considered to be universal truths, such as the dignity of the human person, the equality of rights of all people before the law, the freedom of speech and more, would never have arisen.”

It sure would be nice if our current elites still believed in those things.