OK, CHIEF: Russia threatens to take US military bases in NATO territory as chilling warning issued.

Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian broadcaster, issued the demand during a recent TV segment.

In a clip shared on X by Eastern European media outlet Nexta, Solovyov said Moscow should capture American bases in Germany, Italy and Portugal.

He said during Evening with Vladimir Solovyov: “I believe that all American occupation troops should be withdrawn from Europe, and Russian military bases should be located deep from the territory of the Russian Federation.

“For example, it is perfectly possible to occupy part of the military bases that have been prepared by the Americans in Western Europe. Ramstein could be our base.