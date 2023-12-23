WISDOM FROM THE MOUTHS OF POP CELEBRITIES: Powerline’s John Hinderaker has declared Taylor Swift his “Woman of the Year.” I can’t name a single song by Ms. Swift, but I agree with him that the following paragraph from a profile in the Wall Street Journal is a gem:

“I’m a big advocate for not hiding your enthusiasm for things,” she said last year in her New York University commencement address. “Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth. The people who wanted it the least were the ones I wanted to date and be friends with in high school. The people who want it the most are the people I now hire to work for my company.”

Repeat it to your children: Effortlessness is a myth. Make sure they understand it while they are still young.