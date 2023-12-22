GREAT MOMENTS IN BURYING THE LEDE: Harvard controversy casts spotlight on Penny Pritzker, former Obama official atop university board.

Err, not to mention the Big Man himself:

To some observers, Pritzker’s silence amid the fallout has been particularly glaring because she has long been regarded as a staunch supporter of Israel. The 64-year-old Jewish entrepreneur and philanthropist from Chicago, whose brother, J.B., is the governor of Illinois, was one of Barack Obama’s earliest and most important financial backers, and has been credited with persuading Jewish and pro-Israel donors to support his first presidential campaign, despite skepticism over his approach to Middle East policy. According to a source familiar with the matter, Obama, a Harvard graduate, had privately lobbied on Gay’s behalf as she faced pressure to resign in the wake of her disastrous appearance before the congressional hearing on antisemitism. “It sounded like people were being asked to close ranks to keep the broader administration stable — including its composition,” the source, who was informed of Obama’s outreach and asked to speak anonymously to discuss a confidential matter, told JI on Tuesday.

That’s quite a marker for Gay to call in. And the Stig has similarly also crashed in on Gay’s behalf: NBC News ‘Disinformation Reporter’ Ben Collins Tells on Himself in Defense of Harvard’s Claudine Gay.

NBC News “reporter” Ben Collins, who we’ve been reliably informed is an expert in disinformation, similarly told on himself when he went after prominent Critical Race Theory critic Christopher Rufo, suggesting that the problem isn’t Claudine Gay but mainstream media outlets that (rightfully) treat Rufo — who was the first to research and document the accusations — as a credible source to be taken seriously:

If you're a mainstream outlet and you're being gamed this easily by a guy who is laying out his playbook days or months in advance, maybe the problem isn't the right-wing grifters. Maybe the problem is you. pic.twitter.com/R35wFR0EOG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 21, 2023

As Patrick Moynihan said 30 years ago, “[Hannah] Arendt had it right. She said one of the great advantages of the totalitarian elites of the twenties and thirties was to turn any statement of fact into a question of motive.”

Finally, America’s Newspaper of Record has discovered yet another questionable bit of writing by Gay: