TWO BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONS IN ONE!

Shot: White House takes action to force government workers to travel via electric vehicle, rail. ‘These operational changes will accelerate the clean transportation transformation,’ White House says.

—Fox News, December 15th.

Chaser: Biden Is Secretly Paying Delta Airline to Airlift His Army of Illegals All Over the American Interior. “Delta won’t confirm it. But they’re also not denying it, despite this story trending on X.”

—Ace of Spades, today.