LYNDON JOHNSON SMILES: Washington Post: Ukraine War Is No Longer Newsworthy.

So, as the Washington Post implicitly admits in changing its priorities, the Ukraine war will not end but fade away.

It would be better to push for a negotiated solution. Russia has committed horrible crimes by transporting Ukrainian citizens into its territory. We should help Ukraine get its citizens back.

Don’t hold your breath, though–Biden left American citizens behind in Afghanistan, so I suspect that he is even less concerned about helping Ukraine end the war gracefully.

Ukraine has never been as strategically important as Taiwan; it simply was more urgent. Let’s hope our military folks kept their eye on the real prize. Losing Taiwan would actually hurt the West in a way that losing Biden’s bankers never would have.