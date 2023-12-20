RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Austin Politician Who Defunded Local Police Now Wants Police To Patrol Crime-Ridden Neighborhood.

An Austin, Texas Democrat politician is demanding police step up their patrols in his neighborhood despite previously voting to defund them.

Yes, in the latest example of ‘Do as I say not as I do,’ Representative Greg Casar now says that he wants more police for at least the next week. It’s unclear why the Congressman wanted the extra police.

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association however did not hold back and called out the Congressman’s sudden change of tone.

“We want everyone in Austin to feel safe, but this seems to us as the height of hypocrisy from the congressman. Maybe he should hire private security like his fellow squad members do. Sure seems like he wants the police in his neighborhood just not yours,” the ROA tweeted out.

* * * * * * * *

In 2020, Casar couldn’t hold back how happy he was when he helped the Austin City Council reduce the Austin Police Department’s budget by over $100 million. Hell, he even included exclamation points when the announcement came down before obviously including the hashtag #blacklivesmatter...However, now suddenly when something is wrong, Congressman Casar wants that same police department to prioritize his street. What about the other hard working voters of Austin, Greg? What makes you so special that you can leverage your political standing and call on the APD as if they are your personal butlers?”