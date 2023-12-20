TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN (ON GAS): Nearly half of Buick dealers accept GM’s buyout offer. “General Motors Co.’s Buick brand said that nearly half of its U.S. dealers have opted to take a buyout instead of moving forward with its electric-vehicle future.”

Plus: “Buick is the second of the Detroit automaker’s brands to shift toward an all-electric future, following Cadillac. The Cadillac brand also went through a dealer buyout program. Some 880 franchises that were under the Cadillac umbrella were required to invest at least $200,000 each to sell EVs starting this year. Hundreds of dealers opted to instead take a buyout.”