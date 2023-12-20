BREAKING: Just the News reporting that “Colorado GOP to have caucus instead of primary if Trump ballot decision stands”

“After GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday evening on X, formerly Twitter, that he would withdraw from Colorado’s primary ballot if Trump is not allowed on, the state Republican Party responded: “You won’t have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand.”

You don’t have to be a Trump supporter to realize that the Colorado Supremes went way off the rails, and their decision obliterates (IMHO) the Fifth, Fourteenth, and possibly the First Amendment. But that’s what outcome-determinative judiciaries and illiberal liberals do.

This may be the first smart thing I’ve seen the GOP do in years. Granted, it’s the state, not the national level, but McDaniels really ought to step down.