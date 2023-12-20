ANTI-GUN MOM LOSES IT OVER MINIATURE GUNS:

That’s right. THAT is what this woman is losing her mind over.

It’s a “rifle” that literally fits in the palm of your hand.

Yet in the process, Nebraska Mom here has illustrated one very important point about anti-gun folks. For all their talk about respecting the Second Amendment and not wanting to take your guns away, they are very much terrified that someone somewhere might actually like and want firearms.

In this case, she’s trying to pressure Scheels to stop selling a freaking model because it’s a model of a gun way too close to something else she thinks is only for children–sleds.

What she’s admitting here is that people like her don’t want anyone seeing guns or gun-like objects at all. They don’t like that someone out there might look at guns with something other than fear or scorn. That’s what this is truly about.