IS OUR CHILDREN LEARNING? A diploma for you and a diploma for you! States drop exit exams.

More than half of states required an exit exam in 2002, according to Education Week’s data.

“Objective metrics of student performance really helped to shine a light on some of the important inequities that existed in school systems,” John Papay, a Brown education professor told Stanford. However, “students of color, students who grew up in poverty, multilingual learners, and students with disabilities tended to have lower scores on these exams.”

Typically, students can take and retake the exams before 12th grade. but “equity” advocates have pushed for alternative ways to qualify for a diploma.

Killing the messenger that brings bad news is an old tradition.