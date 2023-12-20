GLENN GREENWALD:

After 2016 — first Brexit, then Trump's win — Western elites decided populations could no longer be trusted with basic freedoms: they choose and think wrong. That's what led to the censorship/"disinformation" regime. Now they're barring the leading candidate from running: https://t.co/ITavEgfWLW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2023

In the dystopian 2012 science fiction film The Giver, Meryl Streep’s (very) Hillary-esque “Chief Elder” character tells Jeff Bridges, “When people have the freedom to choose, they choose wrong–every single time:”

In her initial appearances as a giant hologram and with her clipped and condescending speech patterns, Meryl Streep as the “Chief Elder” seems eerily reminiscent of Hillary Clinton — and indeed The Community is the futuristic yet primitive village that Hillary believes it takes to raise a child. Near the end of the film, Streep’s Chief Elder sums up the theme of the film in a line that’s right of the Clinton/Obama playbook: “When people have the power to choose, they choose wrong. Every single time.” Which neatly ties together Bill Clinton’s 1999 line on tax cuts and returning the budget surplus of that era back to the taxpayers: “We could give it all back to you and hope you spend it right. . . . Do you really want to run the risk of squandering this surplus?” And Hillary’s infamous 2004 promise that “We’re going to take things away from you on behalf of the common good.” Despite Hillary’s remarkable similarity to Streep’s Chief Elder character, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if The Giver’s author winds up voting for her in 2016. The Wall Street Journal noted last year, “while she’s quick to burnish her own Democratic Party leanings, Ms. Lowry concedes that social conservatives ‘could find their views validated by this book.”

And we certainly can’t have that, whether it’s at the movie theater, the bookstore, or the ballot box.