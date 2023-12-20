MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: The Left Is Panicking Over Biden and I’ll Pop the Corn. “When the lefty author of ‘It’s Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics’ says it’s time for Democrats to panic, then it’s time for Democrats to panic. Presidentish Joe Biden’s reelection chances are shuffling aimlessly around like Joe at the end of a speech.”
