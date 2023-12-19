VICTORIA TAFT: Still Don’t Think This Is a Battle of Good and Evil, Eh? “What does teaching a child how to do BJs and the finer points of masturbation have to do with success in school? Does it help a child’s ability to learn math facts, how to read, or understand what they’re reading? What is it that our schools should be teaching, anyway? If you’re the newly-elected Fairfax County, Va., school board president, gay sex should be front and center. In fact, when Karl Frisch took his oath of office, he laid his left hand on gay porn books and, with his right arm raised and his male partner looking adoringly at him, he swore an oath to be a ‘providential magistrate’ of Fairfax County schools.”