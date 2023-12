I’M SO OLD I REMEMBER WHEN LEFTIES WOULDN’T EAT THERE ANY DAY OF THE WEEK: New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sunday. “A bill has been introduced in New York that could affect Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90 in New York state.”

Pretty sure this is a not-so-veiled attack on the company’s Christian principle not to work on Sundays.