ANTISEMITISM’S SHARP LEFT TURN:
To My Friends on the Left:
I’ve never disputed nor minimized your concern over right-wing antisemitism.But when I’ve offered that leftist antisemitism is as big a problem or bigger, your response has been a ballet of head-scratching, shoulder-shrugging, brow-furrowing, eye-rolling, arm-waving, face-reddening, and body-shaking—with wails of indignation.
After two months of depravity across the West, it’s obvious that the greater problem today lies on the left.
Read the whole thing.