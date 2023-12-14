WHAT COULD GO WRONG? California’s latest insane gender policy takes effect next month.
Parts of California are so downtrodden that people need to consult “ poop maps ” to avoid human feces while walking outside, homelessness is rampant in major cities, and the cost of living is out of control. But California’s state government thinks now is the time to … regulate Toys “R” Us.
A law passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in 2021 is set to take effect in the new year , mandating “gender-neutral” toy sections in large toy retail stores. As the Washington Examiner reported after Newsom signed the bill, “Retail stores that fail to comply with the mandate risk being penalized with $250 fines for initial violations and $500 fines for all subsequent violations.”
Hey, remember last year, when the Orwellian Newsom tried to gaslight potential voters that California was “the freedom state?” Good times, good times.