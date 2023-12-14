SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW, PART DEUX: Oakland menorah destroyed, thrown into Lake Merritt.
Why are cities that are monopolized by the party of tolerance for diversity such cesspits of bigotry?
SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW, PART DEUX: Oakland menorah destroyed, thrown into Lake Merritt.
Why are cities that are monopolized by the party of tolerance for diversity such cesspits of bigotry?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.