SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW: Oakland business seeing surge in requests for bulletproof glass due to city’s crime.

An Oakland business is seeing an enormous uptick in business from customers requesting bulletproof glass. They say it’s due in part to crime in the city.

At East Bay Glass‘ warehouse in Oakland, the varieties of glass seem endless. But one item that’s not currently in stock due to it’s high cost – is bullet-resistant, ballistic glass.

“The bulletproof glass is 3/8th inch all the way to 2.5 inches, points out Joshua Pratchard, the general manager.

Video from manufacturer Armitek, which provides glass to Easy Bay Glass and installers across the country, shows how multiple shots aren’t enough to penetrate the product.

In recent months, ABC7 News has covered a number of stories involving stray bullets going into homes.