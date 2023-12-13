COFFEE, IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Coffee grounds hold the key to preventing Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. “Their work centers around caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots (CACQDs), derived from discarded coffee grounds, which may offer protection to brain cells against the damage triggered by various factors including obesity, aging, and exposure to toxic environmental chemicals.”
