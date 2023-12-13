HARDBALL: Elon Musk goes after Biden Administration following $900 million SpaceX loss.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Dec. 12 reaffirmed its 2022 decision to reject SpaceX’s application for nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies.

Following SpaceX’s challenge of the initial decision, the FCC said in a statement that Elon Musk’s space company failed to “meet basic program requirements” in its bid to receive funding through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program.

The program is meant to expand broadband access in rural areas.

The FCC said that, after passing an initial application stage, SpaceX later failed to demonstrate to the agency that it “could deliver the promised service.” The agency said in its statement that funding the request would “not be the best use of limited” resources.