WHO’S IN CHARGE HERE? White House cleans up Biden’s claim that Israel is losing support: John Kirby insists the U.S. and Netanyahu STILL have a close relationship and the president still believes in a two-state solution as he’s bombarded with questions.

Pressed repeatedly about the status of American-Israeli relations and if Biden was putting conditions on his support of the war against Hamas, Kirby said: ‘He expressed those concerns as a real friend of Israel, somebody who loves and respects Israel and has for his whole public life.’

He noted that Biden and Netanyahu remain friends.

‘They have a long standing relationship. They’re going to keep that relationship. They’re going to keep talking. I think you can expect that he will be talking to Prime Minister Netanyahu in the future about what we can do to continue to support Israel.’

The American reassurance came after Israel vowed its war against Hamas will continue no matter what and rejected one of Biden’s key requests regarding the Palestinian Authority.

‘Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,’ its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

His double down came after Biden’s rebuke of the Israeli prime minister.