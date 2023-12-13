WHOEVER RUNS THE SITE THESE DAYS CAN BE QUITE PETTY: The Drudge Plot Thickens. “Why would whoever’s running the site link to an article that portrays its eponymous (former?) owner in a negative light? Then I clicked on the link. It was nothing but a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social Post, and—get this—the link to my story was cut off.”
