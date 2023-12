OLD AND BUSTED: Journalists should learn to code.

The new hotness? Coders learn to create journalists!

See the highest quality AI footage in the world. 🤯 – Our generated anchors deliver stories that are informative, heartfelt and entertaining. Watch the showcase episode of our upcoming news network now. pic.twitter.com/61TaG6Kix3 — Channel 1 (@channel1_ai) December 12, 2023

Max Headroom, call your office!