SKYNET SMILES, WONDERS WHEN HE’LL BECOME PRESIDENT OF HARVARD: Sports Illustrated publisher fires CEO Ross Levinsohn in latest round of exec terminations following AI scandal.

Sports Illustrated fell into hot water in November after an article on science and tech news site Futurism accused the former sports news giant of using AI-generated content and author headshots without disclosing it to their readers. The author’s names and bios did not connect to real people, Futurism reported.

Is that really all that important in 2023 Blue State America?