BUNKER TIME: Harvard Board Announces President Claudine Gay Will Stay in Role amid Backlash to Antisemitism Hearing.

During a congressional hearing last week, Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) confronted Gay over the chants of “intifada” that can be heard on Harvard’s campus, Gay said that such speech does not breach the university’s code of conduct.

“At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment?” Stefanik asked.

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded. She later said, “Antisemitic rhetoric when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct and we do take action.”

After her congressional testimony, Gay apologized for her comments.

“I am sorry,” Gay said in an interview with the Harvard student-run publication, The Crimson. “Words matter.”