Hole the size of 60 Earths opens on sun.

The size of the void is unfathomable for some, equating to about 60 Earths, Space.com reported.

It is called a coronal hole and it started to form on Dec. 2, hitting its maximum width of about 497,000 miles in 24 hours.

NASA shared a video loop of the massive hole on its Solar Dynamics Observatory website on Saturday. By Wednesday, the hole was no longer pointing toward Earth.

The good news is, the hole is temporary, according to Space.com. But it could have caused some issues until it closed including creating a geomagnetic storm that could disrupt radio signals and produce strong auroral displays.