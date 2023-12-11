JIM TREACHER: Mondays, Am I Right? I am right.

Deadspin has now quietly rewritten that terrible blog post defaming a nine-year-old child as a racist, and the author has protected his Twitter account. I hope that kid’s parents sue them anyway.

Especially since Deadspin is lying about it. Here’s their “editor’s note:”

“We regret any suggestion that we were attacking the fan.”

Oh, really? This is the first paragraph of the original piece:

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native American at the same time.”

That sure sounds like an attack to me. They accused a little kid of racism for dressing up as his favorite team’s logo.

Deadspin deleting what their writer said, and then lying about what was deleted, sure seems like cognizance of guilt. They defamed a blameless child, they know it, and now they’re scrambling to cover their asses.

Bring on the lawsuit!

I look forward to the day when Deadspin is tossed on the scrap heap, right next to Gawker and Jezebel. Clickbait hacks, beware.