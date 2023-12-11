#HIMTOO? Famed L.A. DJ accused of sexually assaulting 6 teen girls: Rolling Stone.

Influential Los Angeles radio DJ Rodney Bingenheimer has been accused of sexually assaulting six underage girls decades ago, including two who went on to successful music careers. On Monday, Rolling Stone published a report detailing Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin’s allegation that Bingenheimer, believed to be 27 at the time, assaulted a then-15-year-old Wiedlin at his club, English Disco, in 1974. “It was weird; it never occurred to me that that had been a crime. I didn’t know what to think. It wasn’t until the #MeToo movement started when I realized I was sexually assaulted by [an adult] when I was 15,” Wiedlin told the magazine.

Why did Wiedlin wait until six years after the #MeToo phenomenon began to come forth about Bingenheimer?

Flashback to October of 2017: The sexual predators everyone still worships. “What do we do about predators we actually think are cool?…What is the point at which it becomes necessary for us to channel our inner Savonarolas and just start burning? Is one confirmed incident enough? How many Station to Stations or Physical Graffitis are worth the assault of a single woman or child? Are we affirming or materially contributing to their crimes when we watch films or listen to music made by abusers?”