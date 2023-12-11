JOANNE JACOBS: The young and the senseless.

Only 7 percent of Americans agree the Holocaust never happened, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll. But the number soars for those ages 18-29: Eight percent “strongly agree” and 12 percent “tend to agree” it’s a myth. Young Americans also are more likely (23 percent) than their elders to say the Holocaust was “exaggerated,” and that Jews have “too much power in America” (28 percent). Somin thinks people who aren’t sure what “Holocaust” refers to might choose “tend to agree” on the theory that they’d know about it if it really happened. And young people know a lot less history, politics and economics than their elders.

“We, the undersigned Fall 2023 White House and Executive Office of the President interns, will no longer remain silent on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people…” Oh, do shut up. “We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire…” Seriously, “shut up and get coffee, intern,” as Caleb Howe quipped. What really curdles my cream is how proud NBC News seems to be about having nabbed this non-story. The website had to tell readers twice that the letter was “first shared with NBC News” in this “exclusive” report. “Run along now, children,” would have been the proper response — not a big-name, Jonathan Allen report with EXCLUSIVE blazoned above the headline in an ALL CAPS red flag. This juxtaposition is beautiful — and almost certainly unintentional. “We are not the decision makers of today,” they wrote in a moment that caused me to shout “No s***?” loud enough to frighten my Golden, “but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The would-be leaders of tomorrow don’t know very much, including the fact that they don’t know very much.