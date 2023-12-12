KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dumb and Drunker — Team Biden Wants Hillary’s Help. “This week, I really didn’t think that I would read anything more ridiculous than the story about Vivek Ramaswamy bringing a hot mic into the Little Republican’s room while he did his business. Then Matt wrote a story about just how desperate Joe Biden’s handlers are.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.