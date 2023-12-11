PRIORITIES: ‘Pathological Liar’ or ‘Brave’ Victim? The Curious Case of the ‘Islamophobic Hate Crime’ at Stanford. “It took the university president’s office four days to condemn the Hamas terrorist atrocities on Israel, but within 20 hours of the attack on Omira, Stanford’s president and provost had condemned the drive-by Islamophobic hate crime in a statement.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.