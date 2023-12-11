GREAT MOMENTS IN STOCKHOLM SYNDROME: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney doesn’t rule out voting for Biden, says Trump has ‘authoritarian’ interests.
Flashback to 2012: Biden: Romney’s approach to financial regulation will ‘put y’all back in chains.’
