EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Food banks struggle as more people face food insecurity. “Food inflation is only running about 3% now, but rent inflation is over 7%. And for low income or working families, rent can account for about 50% or more of their income. So, as those costs are continuing to go up, the money just isn’t going as far, and food tends to be a flexible expense.”
