CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘SNL’ Goes ‘Republicans Pounce’ Route on Ivy League Presidents.

Tuesday’s Capitol Hill testimony from University of Penn President Liz Magill, Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth shocked the nation. Each downplayed the antisemitism raging across their campuses, refusing to punish calls for genocide against the Jews.

Earlier in the day, Magill stepped down under extreme pressure from the Penn board. Gay and Kornbluth could be next.

Enter “SNL.”

Except the NBC show’s hard-Left biases refused to hold the presidents accountable. Instead, the sketch mocked Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. who did nothing wrong save expose the trio’s moral rot for all to see.

She’s a Republican, though, and a Trump supporter. So she became The Target.

“SNL” player Chloe Troast’s Stefanik screams her questions like a lunatic, for starters. The three college presidents appear poised in comparison.

It’s the satirical version of, “Republicans pounce!”

For the uninitiated, that’s the way the corrupt mainstream press frames stories that look bad for Democrats or liberals. Instead of reporting the facts, journalists suggest the GOP is “pouncing” or “seizing” on the problematic party.