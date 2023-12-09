HOW IT STARTED:

While Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower had studied his World War II enemy, he was unprepared for the Nazi brutality he witnessed at Ohrdruf concentration camp in April 1945. Bodies were piled like wood and living skeletons struggled to survive. Even as the Allied Forces continued their fight, Eisenhower foresaw a day when the horrors of the Holocaust might be denied. He invited the media to document the scene. He compelled Germans living in the surrounding towns and any soldier not fighting at the front to witness the atrocities for themselves.

—“Eisenhower’s Foresight: Protecting the Truth of the Holocaust,” The United States Holocaust Museum, January 27th, 2021.

How it’s going: One in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth.

—The Economist, Thursday.

In accordance with the prophecy: ‘Not All Calls For Genocide Are Bad,’ Say Ivy League Presidents Sporting Cool New Mustaches.

—The Babylon Bee, Wednesday.