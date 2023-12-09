JIM TREACHER: Week Sauce (12/9).

Joy Behar was embarrassed on The View this week* when a guest said he saw her take off her shoes on a plane.

Hey, it was a long flight and she needed to rest her hooves.

OnlyFans model Sami Sheen, daughter of Charlie, recently showed off her new boob job on Instagram.

She’s six months late, but it’s still a nice gift for Father’s Day.

When Time magazine asked Taylor Swift about her old albums, she replied: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one.”

This is what we get for allowing women to read.