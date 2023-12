WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts Freedom at Inauguration.

—Bloomberg, January 6th.

Fast-forward to today: California law requires gender-neutral toy, baby sections in retail stores. “The law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2021, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024. If a store violates the law, it can face up to a $500 fine.”