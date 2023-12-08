TEXAS: Suspect In Six Murders Out On Bail Thanks To Soros-Backed Group. “When news dropped about the six-body Austin-San Antonio murder spree, I thought “Should I do a post on that?”, but didn’t see any political angle. But now one has come to light: The accused spree killer was previously out on bail thanks to yet another George Soros-funded ‘criminal reform’ group.”
