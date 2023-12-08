KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Won’t Be Able to Sweep Hunter Biden Under the Rug Next Year. “The longer Hunter stays in the news, the more difficult it is for the Dem water-carriers in the media to keep up the ruse that President LOLEightyonemillion was never involved in any of his little boy’s questionable side hustles.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.